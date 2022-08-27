Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 24.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

NYSE OSK opened at $81.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.02. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $77.89 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

