Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $315,000 Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $130.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.65. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.57 and a 12-month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

