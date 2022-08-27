Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 88.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

M&T Bank Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,773 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTB opened at $184.02 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.39 and a 200-day moving average of $172.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.