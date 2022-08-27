Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 711 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNW opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

