Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:RS opened at $194.60 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $211.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

