ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Major Shareholder Acquires $64,800.00 in Stock

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) major shareholder William Montgomery acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 281,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,427.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
ALJ Regional Trading Down 3.2 %
ALJJ opened at $1.50 on Friday. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $57.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.
ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a return on equity of 217.41% and a net margin of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $57.62 million for the quarter.
About ALJ Regional
ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.
