ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Major Shareholder Acquires $64,800.00 in Stock

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) major shareholder William Montgomery acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 281,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,427.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ALJ Regional Trading Down 3.2 %

ALJJ opened at $1.50 on Friday. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $57.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a return on equity of 217.41% and a net margin of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $57.62 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALJJ. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in ALJ Regional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ALJ Regional by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ALJ Regional by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ALJ Regional by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ALJ Regional by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

