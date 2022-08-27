Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Kevin A. Denuccio Acquires 5,000 Shares

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 5.35.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

MARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point increased their price target on Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 113,808 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

