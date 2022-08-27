Insider Selling: Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) CEO Sells 18,219 Shares of Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) CEO Travis M. Joyner sold 18,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $72,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,077,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,311,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Local Bounti Trading Down 0.2 %
Local Bounti stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Local Bounti Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31.
Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Local Bounti Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
About Local Bounti
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
