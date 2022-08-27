Insider Buying: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Purchases $76,717.48 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $76,717.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 477,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,501.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 400 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $3,800.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 77 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $1,678.60.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 1,653 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $36,547.83.

On Friday, August 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 892 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $8,411.56.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 13,175 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $123,713.25.

NYSE:ACR opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 million, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.81. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 124.52 and a quick ratio of 124.52.

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

