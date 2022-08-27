Carole Ho Sells 2,424 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Carole Ho sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $77,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,802.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $56.80.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

