Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $168.90 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

