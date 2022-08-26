Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,124 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NetApp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 122.12%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

