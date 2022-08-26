Intersect Capital LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.
Nucor Stock Performance
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.14%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Nucor Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
