Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 110 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $123.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.07.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

