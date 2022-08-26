Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Trimmed by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.96.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

