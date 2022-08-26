Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Holdings Lowered by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BOX by 464.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,879,495 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at $21,428,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BOX during the first quarter valued at $18,290,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in BOX by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,411,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,991,000 after buying an additional 575,853 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BOX by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 573,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after buying an additional 434,888 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,970 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

