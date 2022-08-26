Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $143.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

