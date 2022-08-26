2,689 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,689 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $125.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $66.05 and a one year high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.