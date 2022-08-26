Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,998,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 661.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 505,539 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.51. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $101.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

