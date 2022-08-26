7,291 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,291 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $200.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

