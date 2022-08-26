Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $60,107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,782,000 after acquiring an additional 185,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 768.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,124,000 after acquiring an additional 170,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

Shares of PH stock opened at $292.38 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

