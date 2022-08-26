SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,626 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SeaSpine by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SeaSpine by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SeaSpine by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $7.31 on Friday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $271.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

