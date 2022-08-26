II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $55.64, but opened at $57.60. II-VI shares last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 64,135 shares traded.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

