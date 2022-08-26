Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes $218,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Danske assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.9 %

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.26 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $211.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -221.95%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

