Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 382,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $88.26.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

