Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,668 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 176.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $31.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

