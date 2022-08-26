Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,733,000 after buying an additional 219,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after buying an additional 4,425,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,751,000 after buying an additional 133,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,855,000 after buying an additional 640,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,833,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,529,000 after buying an additional 218,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

PEG opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

