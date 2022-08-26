Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 320.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

