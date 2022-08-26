ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,042 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 1,460.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of ATI by 2,264.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 827.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ATI shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $381,220 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

