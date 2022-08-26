First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $775,000 Position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marchex were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Marchex by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 579,732 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. Marchex, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $92.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.19.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marchex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

