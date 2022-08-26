First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 17,109 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,109 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CENX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

