First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 17,356 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,356 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NMI by 23.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 126,841 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth $493,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in NMI by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NMI by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in NMI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 175,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research increased their price objective on NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMIH opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.52 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 51.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Stories

