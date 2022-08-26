Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 822 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xylem Stock Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

NYSE XYL opened at $97.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Xylem Company Profile



Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.



