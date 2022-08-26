First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 179.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,180 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Avaya by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a market cap of $130.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.37. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). Avaya had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a positive return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVYA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

In related news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $1,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,998,750 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

