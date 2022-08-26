Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Copart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Copart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Copart by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $126.23 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average of $118.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

