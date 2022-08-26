First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 45,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,542,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $45,651.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,961. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

