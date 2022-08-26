1,185 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $273,832,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $152,880,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $927,428,000 after buying an additional 583,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.19.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,869 in the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

