Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,101 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 75,581 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.