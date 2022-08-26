Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Holdings Increased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Resource were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 298,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $78,441.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 11,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $78,441.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $29,737.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $156,040 and have sold 32,181 shares valued at $184,444. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRHC stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

