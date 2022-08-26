Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 73,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.53.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,059. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

