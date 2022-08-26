Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.75% of Parker-Hannifin worth $271,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $292.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.04. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.46.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.