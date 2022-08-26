Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Lessened by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 234,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Altria Group stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.