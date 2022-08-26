Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,178,606 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of Kinder Morgan worth $353,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after acquiring an additional 532,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after acquiring an additional 169,874 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE KMI opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 103.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

