Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Earnings Results

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Guess’ updated its Q3 guidance to $0.55 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.65 EPS.

Guess’ Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GES opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $25.27.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 902.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 31,209 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

