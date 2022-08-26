Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Issues Earnings Results

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Guess’ updated its Q3 guidance to $0.55 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.65 EPS.
NYSE:GES opened at $19.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $25.27.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.92%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GES shares. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
