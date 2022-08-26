Intersect Capital LLC Lowers Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 305.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $78.16 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $123.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

