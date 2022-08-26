Intersect Capital LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $178.36 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $158.85 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.04%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.64.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

