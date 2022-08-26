First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $741,000 Stock Position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 48,645 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 21,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Price Performance

Diana Shipping stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 80.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.