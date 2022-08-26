First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48,049 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,148,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,571,000 after purchasing an additional 185,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 26.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,516,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 435,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 29,509 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OSTK stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 3.69.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $69.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

