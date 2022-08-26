First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $674,000 Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at $762,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 6,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $652,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,377.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,295 shares of company stock worth $2,752,735 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

ADUS opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.92. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $108.11. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

