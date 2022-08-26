First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,332 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daseke Stock Performance

DSKE stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. Daseke, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $428.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.95.

Daseke Company Profile

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

